Rapid Valley home explodes when car crashes into it
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley exploded just after 4 a.m. Friday after a vehicle crashed into it.
Information at this time is vague as to injuries to anyone in the home or the vehicle. Nearby homes were evacuated due to the fire.
In a joint news conference, Rapid City police say a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the home.
The Rapid City Fire Department says they will be on the scene for a while, being assisted by the Rapid Valley and Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Departments.
