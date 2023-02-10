Prepping for the busy open-air summer season, the Black Hills Sports Show, Outdoor Expo comes to Rapid City

By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend, the Monument will once again be filled, this time with sporting and outdoor enthusiasts. The 41st Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo has vendors for the many different types of sporting activities, while also supporting organizations in the community. South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club, and The Naja Shriners Transportation Fund all benefit from the family-friendly event.

