Mild weather and plenty of sunshine this weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re expecting mild temperatures this weekend with high temperatures in the 40s for much of the area. Saturday will start out with sunshine, but some clouds will move into the area during the afternoon hours. A few clouds could linger Sunday morning, but sunny skies will dominate the remainder of the day.

Monday will be the warmest day of the forecast with highs in the 50s for much of the area. Some spots could flirt with 60°! Sunny skies are expected to begin the week. Changes arrive Tuesday with cooler temperatures, an increase in wind speed and some snow showers.

Snow showers will move in Tuesday afternoon and continue off and on through Wednesday. Accumulations are possible, but nothing significant is expected as of now. The worst of the storm is likely going to miss us south, as Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska will get the worst of the storm.

Temperatures will return to the 40s by Friday and into the following weekend.

