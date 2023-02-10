Judge is considering a decision in the Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States Government case

By KOTA Staff
Feb. 9, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial continues in the case of the Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States Government.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe claims that the federal government is not honoring various treaties, including one signed in 1868. The 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty states that the U.S. government should provide either funding for law enforcement or the officers themselves.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services claims that there should be 2.8 officers for every 1,000 people. The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation currently has more than 30,000 people living within its borders, with only about 35 officers serving the entire reservation.

Since 2006, there has been a major decline in available officers due to a lack of funding. This, according to Oglala Sioux Tribe Police Chief Algin Young, has led to an increase in crime.

Judge Roberto Lange heard both sides closing arguments today and is now considering a verdict.

