COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.
Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it, causing an explosion.
Rapid Valley home explodes when car crashes into it
In Rapid City, 452 vehicles were stolen throughout 2021.
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months

Latest News

A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer