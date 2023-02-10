Chili, chocolate Hill City takes a twist on the Midwest classic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chili and cinnamon roles, a classic at the dinner table for many across the Midwest. This weekend, Hill City is mixing it up with its annual Tour de Chocolate and Polar Bear Chili Cookoff.

The Polar Bear Chili Cookoff is a major fundraiser for the Tin City Masonic Lodge, with money going toward community projects. The cookoff on Hill City’s Main Street is Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

