Super Bowl weekend comes with a wallet draining cost

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hosting a Super Bowl party will be pricier this year, and with millions of people watching the big game, many will feel the impact of those grocery store prices.

It’s no secret that Super Bowl foods have been particularly vulnerable to these increases when compared to 2022.

“Almost every grocery category is up in year-over-year price. So, you’re going to be paying more no matter what you spend your money on for the Super Bowl, if you’re going to host a watch party,” said pattern data analysis expert Dallin Hatch.

The increase is not just with food, but popular beverage choices such as beer and soft drinks have seen a price spike as well.

“Beer was up sharply by 11% during this period compared to wine and spirits. Another one that really caught our eye was soft drinks; they were up notably,” said Wells Fargo chief agricultural economist Dr. Michael Swanson.

While it seems like the price of everything is skyrocketing, there are a couple of items that have had their price go down.

“This year we’re actually finding steaks have gone down, avocado prices have gone down, and chicken wing prices are down from a year ago around the Super Bowl,” explained Swanson.

Even with those options on the table, Hatch said, there are even better ways to save you money preparing for the big day.

He recommended either a potluck or a bring-your-own booze party since food and beverages are one of the largest expenses for any Super Bowl. Seeking out coupons and taking advantage of those grocery store sales will save you some cash. Delivery or takeout would also be a good option as many pizza places and restaurants alike run specials related to the Super Bowl.

Other ways you can save money on Super Bowl grocery shopping would be monitoring your brand choices, if you see a box with a lower price tag, go for it, and put the more expensive one back. When it comes to alcohol look for more inexpensive options if available.

Finally, food and beverages aren’t the only items that saw an increase at the store. Disposable serverware like plastic utensils and plates also saw an increase. It is recommended to opt out or “mix and match” your choices, for example, if you are using a paper plate, use non-disposable utensils and vice-versa.

