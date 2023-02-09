Senator Frye-Mueller expected to stay without committee assignments

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- Censured Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller from Rapid City will likely remain committee-less this legislative session.

Late last month, the Republican Senate leadership stripped her of her committee appointments following a harassment complaint filed against her by a female Legislative Research Council staffer.

The conversation concerned inappropriate comments about breastfeeding and that the new mother should not inoculate her baby.

Frye-Mueller was suspended from the Senate for a week until a special committee heard the matter last week.

The committee, then the Senate, voted to reinstate Frye-Mueller but censured her and limited her access to legislative staff.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown said things in the Capitol are working well without her serving on committees.

“Our committees are fully filled and operating well,” Schoenbeck told SDBA News. “There is no reason to change the arrangement.”

As the President Pro Tem, Schoenbeck is ultimately responsible for committee assignments.

Frye-Mueller can still vote on the floor and introduce bills.

Several attempts by SDBA News to contact Frye-Mueller Thursday through email and text have yet to be returned.

