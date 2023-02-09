SD House bill would restrict pop-up medical cannabis clinics

Medical marijuana buds in large prescription bottle with branded cap on black background
Medical marijuana buds in large prescription bottle with branded cap on black background(Teri Virbickis | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Todd Epp
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Consultations to obtain certification for medical marijuana would have to take place in medical facilities under a bill passed by the South Dakota House Thursday.

HB 1172 aims to stop so-called “pop-up clinics” held in hotel rooms and other locations.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch of Florence, who has sponsored several bills restricting medical cannabis this session, said the bill was necessary to protect patients.

“Voters (in 2020) didn’t say allow “pop-up clinics,”' he said on the House floor. “Where is it people go to see their doctor? They go to the doctor’s office.”

Deutsch alleges that “pop-up clinics” have been held in bars, strip clubs, and hotel rooms.

He says if a medical marijuana dispensary wants to provide an ad hoc clinic, it must do so in a medical facility, such as a doctor’s office, a hospital, a dentist’s office, a clinic, or a similar facility.

Deutsch says the marijuana dispensary could rent the same from the medical facility.

Currently, the bill does not address how home-bound or people in hospice in their homes could obtain medical cannabis.

Deutsch says the Senate will offer an amendment to provide for that.

The measure passed 47 to 21.

It now goes to a Senate committee for consideration.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota lawmakers tighten medical marijuana laws
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance.
RCAS board opposes proposed social studies standards
Birth control photo, provided by CNN
South Dakota lawmakers nix access to birth control resolution

Latest News

A perfect decadent, luscious Valentine's Day entree!
Cooking with Eric - Rotini with a Creamy Sundried Tomato Sausage Sauce
Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against President Pro...
Senator Frye-Mueller expected to stay without committee assignments
A breakfast pizza is a non-traditional way to celebrate National Pizza Day.
Grab a slice: it’s National Pizza Day