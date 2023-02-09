Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession

(DOJ)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Zahkim Vela, 23 of Rapid City, was sentenced to three years in prison Friday, after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Besides the three years in prison, Vela will also be on five years of supervised release; as well as having to pay $8,000 in restitution. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Vela was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021 for receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. This was after a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the download of child pornography using the application Kik Messenger.

A search of Vela’s Kik account showed videos and images of child pornography, including of infants and toddlers. According to a Department of Justice release, Vela admitted to receiving, saving, and distributing images of child pornography on Kik Messenger.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota lawmakers tighten medical marijuana laws
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance.
RCAS board opposes proposed social studies standards
Birth control photo, provided by CNN
South Dakota lawmakers nix access to birth control resolution

Latest News

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against President Pro...
Senator Frye-Mueller expected to stay without committee assignments
A breakfast pizza is a non-traditional way to celebrate National Pizza Day.
Grab a slice: it’s National Pizza Day
Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of...
South Dakota bill would require some ag land owners to reveal foreign interest
Snowy this morning, then nice and mild this weekend.
KOTA KEVN FORECAST