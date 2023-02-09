Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.

“They participate in the private gymnastics program to seize conflict with each other. You can’t do both at the same time. So those girls have a choice to make club gymnastics or high school gymnastics. And it looks like more girls are choosing to do club gymnastics,” said Rapid City Gymnastics Academy owner, Tim Trimble.

In the past five years, the school board saw the numbers drop at Central and Stevens High Schools, from a total of 13 participants to seven. The district cited issues involving budgeting, participation, facilities for gymnasts to practice, and difficulty in filling coaching positions.

“Gymnastics equipment. Very expensive. The mats are petroleum products. The apparatus is specialty equipment. And so without the numbers to justify the cost. I’m sure it is hard for the school district to justify the expenditure on the program,” said Trimble.

We attempted to contact the Rapid City school district to talk with the activities directors for both High Schools but have not heard back from them.

