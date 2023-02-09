Cooking with Eric - Rotini with a Creamy Sundried Tomato and Sausage Sauce

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I simply can’t overstate how great this recipe is! Perfect for date night (Valentine’s Day) - luscious, sexy and delicious. But it’s very rich, just to warn you ...

First, bring a large pot of water to boiling. Cook a pound of rotini (or penne) according to package directions.

While pasta is cooking, in a large skillet over medium high heat, add 2 tablespoons of oil from a jar of sundried tomatoes that you will use later. Cook a pound of mild or sweet Italian Sausage until browned, which will be about 8 minutes. Make sure you break the sausage up into bite-size pieces.

Add a finely chopped onion and 2 minced garlic cloves Cook until tender. Stir in that jar of sundried tomatoes (you can slice them in half if you wish) and cook until heated through, about a minute. Then pour in 1 1/2 c heavy cream: simmer for 2 minutes. add about a cup of baby spinach; turn off heat and stir until wilted. Stir in 1/4 c Parmesan cheese.

To serve, drain the pasta and toss with the sauce. Add more Parmesan cheese and top with Italian flat leaf parsley.

