Central High School renames its auditorium after former band Director Jack Knowles.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Former Band director Jack Knowles passed away several years ago and was the first band director of Central High School.

His family members felt it fitting to honor him by renaming the Auditorium after him.

”We thought it was really appropriate to honor him by renaming this space which really, really didn’t have a name. auditorium, so we thought we would name it after him,” said Orchestra Director Bruce Knowles for Central High School.

He also was apart of the transition from the old Central High School building to the current facility helping to design the music rehearsal and performance spaces of the new central location.

”He came in 1969 when Stevens High School was completed. He came into to direct the band at Central High School and the interesting fact was that the schools, although they were split, Stevens wasn’t done in time for the beginning of the school year. And both schools shared the same building doing split shifts, morning and afternoon,” said Knowles.

Jack Knowles was also the conductor of the Black Hills Symphony from 1972-2008.

