Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler

Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill
Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.
Precious Black Elk pleads guilty but mentally ill in death of 2-year-old child.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman accused of murdering a 2-year-old child in Box Elder two years ago changes her plea.

Thursday, 24-year-old Precious Black Elk pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter, with the state dropping an alternative charge of murder. Black Elk now faces a possible life behind bars when she’s sentenced on March 10 but the state agreed to ask for no more than 60 years behind bars.

Black Elk’s attorney presented the factual basis for the plea, saying Black Elk was watching the child, and hit the child with her hand and what appeared to be a wooden part of a bed frame after the child wouldn’t sleep. The attorney also said Black Elk wrapped the child’s head in a blanket. The autopsy stated the most likely cause of death was asphyxiation.

Box Elder police were originally called to the home on North Ellsworth Road for a report of a child not breathing on Feb. 7, 2021.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota lawmakers tighten medical marijuana laws
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance.
RCAS board opposes proposed social studies standards
Birth control photo, provided by CNN
South Dakota lawmakers nix access to birth control resolution

Latest News

A perfect decadent, luscious Valentine's Day entree!
Cooking with Eric - Rotini with a Creamy Sundried Tomato Sausage Sauce
Medical marijuana buds in large prescription bottle with branded cap on black background
SD House bill would restrict pop-up medical cannabis clinics
Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against President Pro...
Senator Frye-Mueller expected to stay without committee assignments