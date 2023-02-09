Box Elder woman admits to killing toddler

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman accused of murdering a 2-year-old child in Box Elder two years ago changes her plea.

Thursday, 24-year-old Precious Black Elk pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree manslaughter, with the state dropping an alternative charge of murder. Black Elk now faces a possible life behind bars when she’s sentenced on March 10 but the state agreed to ask for no more than 60 years behind bars.

Black Elk’s attorney presented the factual basis for the plea, saying Black Elk was watching the child, and hit the child with her hand and what appeared to be a wooden part of a bed frame after the child wouldn’t sleep. The attorney also said Black Elk wrapped the child’s head in a blanket. The autopsy stated the most likely cause of death was asphyxiation.

Box Elder police were originally called to the home on North Ellsworth Road for a report of a child not breathing on Feb. 7, 2021.

