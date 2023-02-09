Blowing snow this morning; Mild temperatures return Friday.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong, gusty winds and snow will make for hazardous driving conditions around the hills and in Wyoming this morning. Advisories for winter weather and wind are in effect, but conditions will quickly improve this afternoon.

Temperatures will be much colder today with highs in the 30s, but mild 40s return Friday.

This weekend will be mild and dry with just some high clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Monday will be the warmest day we’ll see next week with highs well on up into the 50s. Much colder will arrive by the middle of next week, and that colder pattern may linger through much of the rest of the month.

