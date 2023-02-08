Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats

For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services employees baked sugar cookies as a show of...
For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services employees baked sugar cookies as a show of appreciation to donors.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats.

For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters.

The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a way of saying thanks to major donors who make their work possible.

”Youth and Family Services survives on the community’s support financially to help us. And so, with that, we’d like to say thank you to those donors and this is a small little token of what we can do for a big appreciation and thanks for all they do in helping support our programs, youth programs that happen here at Youth and Family Services,” said Darcie Decker, nutrition services director at Youth and Family Services.

For information on how to donate to Youth and Family Services click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
Daniel Ainslie, city manager for the city of Sturgis.
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
WAS has been struggling over the last five years to find funding and personnel to keep the...
Wall ambulance service is a month away from shutting down
Black Hawk man sentenced to 17.5 years for sex crimes

Latest News

South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Sponsor reluctantly pulls bill to protect mothers
Birth control photo, provided by CNN
South Dakota lawmakers nix access to birth control resolution
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Tips you should watch out for this Valentines Day
Love is in the air, and so are Valentine’s Day Scams