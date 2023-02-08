A Valentine’s date that’s sure to get couples hearts racing

You can spend Valentine's Day with your date ... in a cave.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Valentine’s Day is a week away and while a romantic dinner date might sound fun, some people might be looking to spice it up.

Love on all Levels at the Rush Mountain Adventure Park invites couples to enjoy a candlelight stroll through the Rushmore cave while enjoying live music, food, and beverages.

The Valentine’s Day event was put on pause for the past two years but is back with an extra day.

Married couples can also renew their vows at the wedding chapel inside the cave.

“And then to top it all off, we switch gears, take you outside, give you a chance to yell, scream, laugh, and have fun. We ride the zip line, we shoot zombies, and we get on south Dakota’s only roller coaster. It’s great fun,” said Tom Hagen, general manager for Rush Mountain Adventure Park.

Love on all Levels happens on February 10 and 11.

