South Dakota lawmakers nix access to birth control resolution

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- A resolution supporting access to birth control failed Wednesday before the House State Affairs Committee.

The committee killed HCR 6005 on a 7 to 4 vote.

Supporters said that since the Dobbs Supreme Court decision this summer leaving abortion to the states, South Dakota women are uncertain about their ability to obtain birth control. They say Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in Dobbs that contraception might be considered next, which would overturn 60 years of established law. Supporters said numerous polls show that access to birth control has broad bipartisan national support.

One opponent said the legislature should concentrate more on protecting families and not individuals.

The committee asked proponents a couple of questions, did not discuss the resolution, and voted to refer it to the 41st legislative day, effectively killing it.

