Snow and wind will impact your Thursday AM commute

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are expected overnight, especially after midnight and into the Thursday morning commute. Strong wind gusts up to 55 mph will significantly reduce the visibility across the area and lead to some slippery roads. Use caution while on the roads Thursday morning.

Morning snow showers will taper off by midday and skies clear up through the afternoon. Winds will weaken through the day and temperatures will remain chilly as highs stay in the 20s and 30s.

Thankfully, warmer air returns Friday and continues into the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50° for much of the area. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system is still expected to impact the plains mid to late next week, but the worst of it does look to miss us to the south. Some snow showers will be possible on Wednesday next week with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
Daniel Ainslie, city manager for the city of Sturgis.
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
WAS has been struggling over the last five years to find funding and personnel to keep the...
Wall ambulance service is a month away from shutting down
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota lawmakers tighten medical marijuana laws

Latest News

Rapid City 7 day Forecast
More clouds, wind and some snow in the forecast.
Breezy
Strong winds return with rain and snow likely Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer today; clouds and afternoon rain and snow showers Wednesday
Nice for Tuesday with wind and snow returning Wednesday