Snow and wind will impact your Thursday AM commute

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are expected overnight, especially after midnight and into the Thursday morning commute. Strong wind gusts up to 55 mph will significantly reduce the visibility across the area and lead to some slippery roads. Use caution while on the roads Thursday morning.

Morning snow showers will taper off by midday and skies clear up through the afternoon. Winds will weaken through the day and temperatures will remain chilly as highs stay in the 20s and 30s.

Thankfully, warmer air returns Friday and continues into the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50° for much of the area. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system is still expected to impact the plains mid to late next week, but the worst of it does look to miss us to the south. Some snow showers will be possible on Wednesday next week with temperatures falling into the 30s.

