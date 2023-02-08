RCAS board opposes proposed social studies standards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem.

The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance.

Every public comment regarded the issue, both in opposition and in support.

Prior to amending the resolution, put forward by interim superintendent Nicole Swigart, the board voted on whether to consider it.

Board President Kate Thomas was initially opposed to adding the resolution to the agenda.

“I don’t think it’s pertinent to have it before this hearing,” Thomas said. “There’s still another hearing in April before the vote, and I would like to have a little bit of respect for some of our policies. If these policies are clashing, we need to take a look at that.”

Nonetheless, the board later moved forward with amending the resolution.

Board member Michael Birkeland highlighted the importance of sending the message that more in-state educators should be involved in the drafting process.

“I do think it is pertinent that South Dakota educators were allowed minimal participation as opposed to previous years,” Birkeland said.

The next hearing for the proposed standards is February 10th at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City.

