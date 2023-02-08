More clouds, wind and some snow in the forecast.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A vigorous trough will move through the area today through early Thursday morning. Clouds will increase today and a few rain and snow showers will be possible by this afternoon.

Tonight, a strong push of cold air will be accompanied by more snow showers, with a small accumulation possible in some areas, particularly the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Strong winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts to 60 miles per hour will be possible just east of the Black Hills, including Rapid City.

Thursday we’ll see clearing skies with slowly diminishing winds. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s.

But the weekend will be sunny to partly cloudy and milder.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
WAS has been struggling over the last five years to find funding and personnel to keep the...
Wall ambulance service is a month away from shutting down
Daniel Ainslie, city manager for the city of Sturgis.
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
Black Hawk man sentenced to 17.5 years for sex crimes

Latest News

Breezy
Strong winds return with rain and snow likely Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer today; clouds and afternoon rain and snow showers Wednesday
Nice for Tuesday with wind and snow returning Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unsettled weather to start the week.