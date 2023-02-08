Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Hamburger Hash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No time to cook? Or little time to cook? Here’s a perfect recipe to make sure everyone’s well fed for breakfast (or any time of day) without the fuss.

For this easy recipe, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium high heat in a skillet. Add 2 medium sized russet potatoes that have been diced. Cook, stirring occasionally until sides are crisp.

Add 1 pound of ground beef, a diced yellow onion and 2 minced garlic cloves. Stir, breaking the beef into crumbles.

Add salt and pepper to taste, cook until beef is no longer pink.

Serve with ketchup, add an egg, or enjoy as is.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.