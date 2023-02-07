Warmer today; clouds and afternoon rain and snow showers Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be quite pleasant with sunshine and lighter winds than yesterday. Highs will be well above normal, in the 40s to lower 50s.

Another trough moves in from the west Wednesday. Scattered rain and snow showers will develop in northeast Wyoming tomorrow afternoon, with snow showers Wednesday night. Accumulating snow will be likely in the northern hills and parts of northeast Wyoming. Strong gusty winds will also develop, creating blowing and drifting snow in some areas.

Thursday will be a windy, cold day, but a ridge aloft brings milder temperatures Friday through the weekend.

