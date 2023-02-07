Strong winds return with rain and snow likely Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear tonight, but clouds will develop and move in from the northwest by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for much of the area.

Highs will range from the 30s to 40s Wednesday with falling temperatures likely by afternoon. Skies will become cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. By afternoon the winds will increase with gusts to 40 mph at times.

Snow showers continue Wednesday night with the wind gusts reaching their peak into Thursday morning. Some spots could see gusts reach 60 mph at times. Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s.

Clouds and snow showers linger Thursday morning, but skies clear up through the afternoon. Accumulations will be light for much of the area with a dusting up to an inch or two likely, but for those in the northern hills, some spots could see a few inches or more. Highs Thursday will be in the 20s and 30s, but feel much colder due to the wind.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are back Friday and will continue into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. The warm air will continue into Monday and most likely Tuesday before changes arrive mid to late next week.

A storm system looks to impact the plains during the second half of next week which could bring snow and wind for some spots. The track of the storm and the strength are unknown at this point since we are more than a week out, but we will keep a close eye on things and update you as needed.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.