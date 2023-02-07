Pro wrestler Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Jerry Lawler is a well-known former wrestler.
Jerry Lawler is a well-known former wrestler.
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Professional wrestler Jerry Lawler has suffered a stroke at his home in Florida, WMC reports.

The Memphis television station reported that the 73-year-old has undergone surgery and is recovering at a hospital.

Lawler wrestled for decades in the WWE, where he is also well-known for his many years as a commentator for the promotion.

He is also well-known for his decades of work as a professional wrestler in Memphis.

Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring in 2020.

The hall-of-famer suffered a stroke in 2018, and he also suffered a heart attack on live television when commentating WWE Monday Night Raw in 2012.

Lawler recently appeared as a panelist for WWE’s Royal Rumble in January.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Rachel and Ross Pfeifle overcame many hurdles to welcome their daughter, Harper Grace, into the...
The one where they have a baby; real-life “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” use surrogacy to create a family

Latest News

New Harry Potter game 'Hogwarts Legacy' will feature first transgender character
Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face before a domestic violence traffic stop.
Newly released photo of Gabby Petito shows injuries before traffic stop
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Linda Thompson is forever grateful to everyone who helped after she suffered cardiac arrest at...
Woman saved by gym members after suffering cardiac arrest during workout