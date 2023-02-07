Pennington County Sheriff Mueller invited by Rep. Dusty Johnson to Biden’s State of the Union

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County’s new Sheriff is in Washington D.C. as a special guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Representative Dusty Johnson invited Sheriff Brian Mueller, and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman, to be his guests at the speech.

Mueller hopes the President highlights border security and the influx of fentanyl into the U.S., which he says has a direct impact on the crime rate in Pennington County.

Mueller added that there are ways the administration can mitigate the problem.

”Tightening up the controls and access to bring those drugs across into our border and being tougher on these people bringing large quantities in, making sure that we can lock them up for longer periods of time.”

Mueller said that border security has become a public safety issue, and is hopeful bipartisanship in Congress can develop solutions.

