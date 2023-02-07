Nice for Tuesday with wind and snow returning Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will become mostly clear overnight and the winds will not be as strong, but it could get breezy at times. Temperatures will end up in the 20s for many. Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures staying above normal. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s across the area.

Moisture and wind will return on Wednesday. Snow showers will move in from the northwest and could bring some lighter accumulations to parts of northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills. Roads in these areas will likely become slushy or slippery. Wind will increase through the day Wednesday. Gusts could exceed 50 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning, before gradually weakening through the day.

Friday and the weekend will have temperatures back into the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine expected.

