Finding solutions with community-led programs and big ideas

By Keith Grant
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Investing and engaging with communities, is what the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Beyond Idea Grant (BIG) program is designed for. For six years the community foundation will distribute $1.2 million to nonprofits in South Dakota. With the money, these organizations develop, test, and spread ideas that make our state better.

Check out the interview above to learn more, and follow this link.

