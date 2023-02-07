DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation.

Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.

While in custody, the jail medical team noticed symptoms consistent with a drug interaction later that night, according to a release form the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Steele was taken to the hospital where she died 16 days later, Dec. 2.

