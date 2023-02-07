City searching for company to put on Fourth of July fireworks show

By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is now officially looking for someone to put on the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Public Works Committee approved an authorization to solicit proposals for fireworks show contractors last week.

The potential display companies would be responsible for submitting a written application, detailing their plan for the show.

The chosen contractor would be responsible for the display from this year until 2025.

The contractors have until February 21st to submit their proposal.

