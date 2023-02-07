Catholic Social Services donates essential items to those in need

By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Catholic Social Services of Rapid City is working to provide essential items to those less fortunate in the area.

The organization is partnering with Catholic Charities USA to donate 500 backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items.

Once packed, the bags will head to various organizations helping the homeless and others struggling to make ends meet.

CSS Development Director Kirstin Conzet said that they even aim to help people outside of Rapid City.

“We are also going to distribute on two of the reservations,” Conzet said. “The partners that we have in Rapid City that work with, not only the homeless, but those in need, are going to take a large chunk of the 500 backpacks that we’ll distribute.”

If you are interested in helping CSS in future endeavors, you can donate at their website.

