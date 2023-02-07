Black Hawk man sentenced to 17.5 years for sex crimes

By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stephen Fontenot Jr., a 40-year-old man from Black Hawk, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison following his conviction on three sex crime charges.

Fontenot was sentenced Monday to 17 and a half years for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 years for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and five years for attempted receipt of child pornography. He will serve these sentences concurrently.

Fontenot was arrested in an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

According to a Department of Justice release, Fontenot sent multiple sexually explicit chats and text messages to a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. Fontenot was corresponding with an undercover agent. When he went to meet with the girl he was arrested.

