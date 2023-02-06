Unsettled weather to start the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low pressure trough will bring windy conditions to the area today along with a few rain and snow showers. A Winter Weather Advisor is in effect for the Black Hills today where there could be an accumulation of snow. Meantime, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the South Dakota plains. Winds could gust to near 50 miles per hour.

Tuesday will be a quieter day with sunny skies and downslope westerly winds bringing mild temps. We’ll see some 50s.

A stronger system moves in Wednesday night, bringing rain and snow. Then windy, colder weather arrives Thursday, followed by another dry and warmer period into the weekend.

