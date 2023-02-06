Rush goalies share uncommon bond

Carlson, Chechelev splitting Rapid City’s goaltending duties
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Being a hockey goaltender means taking on one of the toughest positions in sports. The Rapid City Rush have two goalies who take their jobs very seriously, but they also realize that having fun on the ice is a main ingredient in the recipe for success. Ben Burns has more on Adam Carlson, Daniil Chechelev, and their unique relationship as goalies.

