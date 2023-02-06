Rush goalies share uncommon bond

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Being a hockey goaltender means taking on one of the toughest positions in sports. The Rapid City Rush have two goalies who take their jobs very seriously, but they also realize that having fun on the ice is a main ingredient in the recipe for success. Ben Burns has more on Adam Carlson, Daniil Chechelev, and their unique relationship as goalies.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.