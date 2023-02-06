Rapid City fender bender turns into assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City.

Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.

Police are looking for a red, early 2000s Ford Focus. The suspect in the assault is a slim-built man about 6 feet tall, with yellow teeth and glasses, about 25 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

