Cowboys take final ride at Rodeo Rapid City
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the final day of Rodeo Rapid City, fans were treated to a special matinee performance featuring some of the world’s top cowboys. Plus, the Badlands Sabres were unable to wrap up their home schedule with a bang as they fell victim to the Great Falls Americans. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.

