Turtle Soup returns to The Journey Museum and Learning Center

Every Friday treat yourself to the Turtle Soup lecture series
KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Alena Neves
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year on Fridays at noon, Turtle Soup returns to “feed your mind and feed your belly,” says the Executive Director of The Journey Museum and Learning Center, Troy Kilpatrick, with stories and soup at The Journey Museum this month and throughout the year. Turtle soup is a series of stories that feature presentations of historic figures who influenced Black Hills history and includes a light lunch. Kilpatrick says they have a full lineup of Turtle Soup shows scheduled for the month of February and will continue for the winter. He’s encouraging the community to come out and enjoy good food, good stories, and great company every Friday beginning at noon.

To hear the list of upcoming shows we invite you to click on the video.

