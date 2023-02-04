Rapid City Area Schools get an up-close look at the medical field

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City area schools and South Dakota Mines are hoping to inspire the next generation of health care workers.

About 175 Students from Stevens and Central high school were at South Dakota Mines Thursday to learn about different health care related careers.

“As freshmen they learn about all the different courses, we have available to them. Then as sophomores they really go into one of those areas that maybe is a little bit more career focused for them and their interests. Help them be more successful moving forward after high school,” said Bobbie Jo Donovan, Rapid City Area School District Coordinator.

The students were able to get a closer look at their potential futures.

“Definitely the EMT and paramedic stuff, I think I do have an interest in going into that,” said Sawyer Hill, a sophomore at Stevens High School.

“I find a lot of intriguing things with the teeth, and I think its really partial in a persons body,” Brienna Brewer, sophomore at Stevens High School stated.

Rayne Reed, a sophomore with Central High School said, “CNA, most of my family are in the nursing field, so its easier and I understand quite a bit of it already.”

For some students, the camp inspired them to think about more than their own futures.

“I also want to help others the most that I can with what I am capable of doing with my knowledge,” Reed said.

“Meet good people through the way, and you do a good thing for the community,” stated Hill.

Health care related fields have approximately 1.9 million openings each year. The numbers are expected to grow, resulting in about 2 million new jobs over the next decade.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.