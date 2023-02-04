Mild weather continues through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies are expected to begin the weekend. Temperatures will remain mild with many in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the region.

A weaker disturbance will pass through and bring some rain and snow showers to the area Sunday night into Monday. Accumulations for the northern Black Hills could reach an inch or two, but everyone else will likely see a dusting or less. Temperatures Monday will be in the 30s and 40s with strong winds likely. Gusts could climb up to 50 mph or higher at times.

Highs will return to the 40s and low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling off toward the end of next week. We could have a few more rain and snow showers possible Wednesday night into Thursday next week.

