Mild weather continues through the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies are expected to begin the weekend. Temperatures will remain mild with many in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the region.

A weaker disturbance will pass through and bring some rain and snow showers to the area Sunday night into Monday. Accumulations for the northern Black Hills could reach an inch or two, but everyone else will likely see a dusting or less. Temperatures Monday will be in the 30s and 40s with strong winds likely. Gusts could climb up to 50 mph or higher at times.

Highs will return to the 40s and low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling off toward the end of next week. We could have a few more rain and snow showers possible Wednesday night into Thursday next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI: Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo

Latest News

Beautiful temperatures in store for the weekend
Highs in the 50s for some
Very nice weather expected over the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Brief cool-down today; turning much warmer Friday
Cooler Thursday, but warmer for Friday and the weekend