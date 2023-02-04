Friday Night Frenzy, February 3, Part 1

Bareback riders shine, Sabres earn home victory
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The bareback competition at Rodeo Rapid City got a lot more intense during Friday night’s performance. Plus, the Badlands Sabres gave fans a show at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena as they rolled over the Great Falls Americans. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

