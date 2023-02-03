Rapid City opens up seasonal jobs

Rapid City is now hiring seasonal employees.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for their parks, swimming pools, and golf courses.

Although the nation is experiencing worker shortages, the Roosevelt Swim Center was able to hire enough summer employees. This year, the plan is to bring in more people.

Last year there were 170 employees for all the pool facilities, including 75 to 80 lifeguards. This year, they’ve set a goal of hiring 90 lifeguards.

“Front desk and concessions is always needed, but lifeguards are our main focus right now, getting people into lifeguard classes, getting them trained before summer starts,” said Teaghan Berkey, recreation specialist.

To be a Red Cross lifeguard you must be at least 15 years old -- whereas you only need to be 14 to work elsewhere at a pool facility.

If you don’t feel like spending time next to the pool, Parks Division is also looking for greenhouse and landscape workers.

Staffing jobs such as the Parks Division is a big part of Rapid City. They are responsible for the vision of Rapid City that tourists will see, and are responsible for mowing 1,700 acres and taking care of 20,000 to 30,000 flowers.

“We like to keep things looking good, especially in our areas. You know when they visitors come from out of town and their driving by Memorial Park, or Founders Park, Canyon Lake Park, and seeing how beautiful it looks in the summertime. I’m sure they pass by and wish they could live here to,” said Scott Anderson, Parks Division manager.

For more information on how to apply you can click here.

