Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot? One in 292.2 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Eiffel Tower is 1,063 feet tall. If you were to stack hundred-dollar bills on top of each other, your winnings would be twice that height, if you hit the $700 million Powerball jackpot.

Powerball increased to $700 million Thursday after no winning tickets matched six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winner of the jackpot may choose to get a series of 30 payments over the course of 29 years, or they could choose cash, which is the most popular option. Then the winner would get at least $375 million after taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Drawings for the Powerball happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

