Beautiful temperatures in store for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Once the fog clears out this morning we will warm up quickly as highs are expected to reach up into the mid 50s which is well above seasonable for this time of year!

Hour by hour the forecast shows the clouds and fog pulling away to the east and nothing but plenty of sunshine the next couple of days. We will have some clouds move on Sunday ahead of some isolated rain and snow showers that impact the region late Sunday night into Monday. However, we are not expecting much in terms of accumulations with this upcoming weak system.

On the positive side of things temperatures through the weekend and into next week will most likely trend above average with moisture slightly favored to be above normal across the region. Tonight, will be partly cloudy and slightly cold with lows in the mid 20s to 30s but temperatures during the daytime will be mild. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 40s and 50s for many. We will stay nice and mild through the weekend across Wyoming and the northern black hills with remarkably similar temperatures for rapid city with temperatures staying above average.

