Spearfish offers free pet tags in January

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others.

Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify owners if a pet is lost; as well as provide proof of vaccinations.

Earlier this year, Spearfish had a free tag week. That proved so popular that the city extended the free tags to the month of January.

Pet tags are available at the Spearfish Police Department, 225 West Illinois Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., tags can be obtained from the dispatch window in the lobby.

When registering your pet, make sure you have the following information:

Owner contact information

Basic information about the animal (the pet’s breed, description, and name)

Proof of rabies vaccination. Contact your veterinarian to make sure your pet is up to date on its vaccinations and to obtain a copy of this information to bring with you when registering the pet. Proof of current rabies vaccination is a requirement.

