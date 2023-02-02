Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail

A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man at the Pennington County Jail sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. He was a 56-year-old Native American man from Rapid City.

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the man was booked into the jail about 6:23 p.m. Tuesday on a disorderly conduct charge “following a disturbance in the community.” At about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, corrections staff making rounds found the man dead in his cell.

Preliminary results from a Wednesday morning autopsy point to natural causes, according to the sheriff’s office; but final autopsy results are pending.

With a jail death, the investigation is turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
The Custer County Republicans drafted a resolution to restore District 30 representation in the...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
Judge turns back Frey-Mueller bid to stall disciplinary hearing

Latest News

Cattlemen are barely breaking even due to inflation when selling beef.
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
Allender says that this multi-functional facility will help attract people that are going to...
A parking lot in Rapid City will soon transform into a multi use building
An LRC employee, a new mother, said that she had a concerning conversation with Frye-Mueller...
Frye-Mueller censured but retains Senate seat
Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction