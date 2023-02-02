Ranch bronc riding ‘n breakfast

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bucking broncs are what many of the contestants at the “Broncs for Breakfast” competition were riding Wednesday morning as they hit the arena, holding on to get as many points as they could.

The Ranch Bronc Riding Competition is a rodeo event that complements and contrasts the wilder spectacles of bareback riding and bull riding. Many cowboys claim that Ranch riding broncs could be one of the toughest rodeo events to master because of the synchronization the rider has to have with the horse’s movements.

If that sounds like an impossible task, one of the riders at the “Broncs for Breakfast” said with most things in life, you just have to practice.

“Practice, practice, get on as many horses as you can. Not the horses that are going get you 80 to 84 points. You want to get on something that you are going to learn. That way you can build up your confidence riding it,” said Western States Ranch Rodeo Association member Owen Garreaux.

Garreaux added, practicing to get over the fear of getting hurt will take you a long way in the sport.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
The Custer County Republicans drafted a resolution to restore District 30 representation in the...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
Judge turns back Frey-Mueller bid to stall disciplinary hearing

Latest News

Bucking broncs are what many of the contestants at the Broncs for breakfast competition were...
Ranch bronc ridin’ n breakfast
Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
The Radar Hill Rd. corridor study will aim to find a solution to the fairly busy road that...
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
Inflation has impacted consumers across the United States, however, beef prices have...
Inflation continues to increase prices except in beef