Ranch bronc riding ‘n breakfast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bucking broncs are what many of the contestants at the “Broncs for Breakfast” competition were riding Wednesday morning as they hit the arena, holding on to get as many points as they could.

The Ranch Bronc Riding Competition is a rodeo event that complements and contrasts the wilder spectacles of bareback riding and bull riding. Many cowboys claim that Ranch riding broncs could be one of the toughest rodeo events to master because of the synchronization the rider has to have with the horse’s movements.

If that sounds like an impossible task, one of the riders at the “Broncs for Breakfast” said with most things in life, you just have to practice.

“Practice, practice, get on as many horses as you can. Not the horses that are going get you 80 to 84 points. You want to get on something that you are going to learn. That way you can build up your confidence riding it,” said Western States Ranch Rodeo Association member Owen Garreaux.

Garreaux added, practicing to get over the fear of getting hurt will take you a long way in the sport.

