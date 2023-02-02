Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction

(KKCO)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Misty Bradford, a 48-year-old woman from Pine Ridge, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison following a plea of guilty on the charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Bradford was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday.

Bradford obtained methamphetamine and distributed it to others for use and further distribution in the Pine Ridge area, according to a release form the Department of Justice.

In June of 2022, law enforcement searched Bradford’s Pine Ridge home, discovering drug paraphernalia and two safes. One of the safes contained multiple bags of methamphetamine totaling 1.53 kilograms and $23,979 in cash.

Bradford and others were responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine during the course of the conspiracy

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
The Custer County Republicans drafted a resolution to restore District 30 representation in the...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
Judge turns back Frey-Mueller bid to stall disciplinary hearing

Latest News

Cattlemen are barely breaking even due to inflation when selling beef.
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
Allender says that this multi-functional facility will help attract people that are going to...
A parking lot in Rapid City will soon transform into a multi use building
An LRC employee, a new mother, said that she had a concerning conversation with Frye-Mueller...
Frye-Mueller censured but retains Senate seat
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail