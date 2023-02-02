Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Misty Bradford, a 48-year-old woman from Pine Ridge, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison following a plea of guilty on the charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Bradford was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday.

Bradford obtained methamphetamine and distributed it to others for use and further distribution in the Pine Ridge area, according to a release form the Department of Justice.

In June of 2022, law enforcement searched Bradford’s Pine Ridge home, discovering drug paraphernalia and two safes. One of the safes contained multiple bags of methamphetamine totaling 1.53 kilograms and $23,979 in cash.

Bradford and others were responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of methamphetamine during the course of the conspiracy

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.