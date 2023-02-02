Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan is pushing for something unique in this year’s Super Bowl.

KCTV reports Amber Smith, a Chiefs fan for 35 years, has started an online petition with the hopes that Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, to conduct the honorary coin toss.

“What a great way to show the super proud mama some amazing appreciation and love while giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the petition reads.

According to CNN, Donna Kelce is the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

This year’s game will feature her son’s teams: the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce plays center for the Eagles while Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs. Both are already stars in the NFL and the first brothers to face each other in the championship game.

Smith’s petition has gained more than 3,000 signatures in one day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.