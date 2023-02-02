Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss

Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the...
Jason and Travis Kelce are scheduled to face each other at this year's Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.(CNN/KYW)
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan is pushing for something unique in this year’s Super Bowl.

KCTV reports Amber Smith, a Chiefs fan for 35 years, has started an online petition with the hopes that Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, to conduct the honorary coin toss.

“What a great way to show the super proud mama some amazing appreciation and love while giving her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the petition reads.

According to CNN, Donna Kelce is the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

This year’s game will feature her son’s teams: the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason Kelce plays center for the Eagles while Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Chiefs. Both are already stars in the NFL and the first brothers to face each other in the championship game.

Smith’s petition has gained more than 3,000 signatures in one day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
The Custer County Republicans drafted a resolution to restore District 30 representation in the...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative...
Suspended Senator Frye-Mueller files federal lawsuit
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
Judge turns back Frey-Mueller bid to stall disciplinary hearing

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
FILE - This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Inmate executed for fatally shooting Dallas officer in 2007
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Wednesday.
Biden, McCarthy meet as debt limit fight looms
Cattlemen are barely breaking even due to inflation when selling beef.
Unbeef-lievable prices continue