Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

The Radar Hill Rd. corridor study will aim to find a solution to the fairly busy road that...
The Radar Hill Rd. corridor study will aim to find a solution to the fairly busy road that connects Highway 1416 and Highway 44.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor.

The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday. The committee authorized a professional services agreement with KLJ engineering regarding the amount the study would cost.

According to the Pennington County Highway Department, the cost for the study would add up to $309,215 with Pennington County and the City of Box Elder splitting about $55,813 of that amount.

”This study is going to study the area the traffic flows, the future of that corridor, and Radar Hill Rd., the connector going from Highway 1416 to Highway 44,” said Pennington County’s highway superintendent Joe Miller, “Looking at how many lanes it needs, does it need to have a turn lane? Then on Highway 1416, what type of design does it need to be? Does it need to be five lanes?”

Along with the corridor study, Miller added Pennington County will be hoping to do a master transportation plan in conjunction with the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

