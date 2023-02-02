Debt ceiling stalemate continues after White House meeting

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The debt ceiling stalemate continued on Thursday, this following Wednesday’s White House meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Speaking separately to the media Thursday, Speaker McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) showed the two sides remain far apart.

Schumer said, “we should pass the debt ceiling, clean, that’s where we’re at.”

The Senate Majority Leader is holding firm in his repeated public calls to have the House and Senate vote on legislation that would raise the debt ceiling, and then debate separately on any potential government spending cuts.

On Thursday, following Schumer’s comments, McCarthy said, I’m very clear. We will not pass a clean debt ceiling without some form of spending reform. So there’ll never be a clean one. I don’t know how they want to say it, that’s fine, but at the end of the day we’re going to get spending reforms.”

While the country has already reached its debt limit, most Americans aren’t yet noticing an impact. That’s because the Treasury Department is able to temporarily keep things afloat, employing what they term are “extraordinary measures. The agency warns that without Congress raising or suspending the debt ceiling, those measures may only carry the country until June.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction
Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
The Radar Hill Rd. corridor study will aim to find a solution to the fairly busy road that...
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

Latest News

Debt ceiling stalemate continues after White House meeting
Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) speaks in favor of HB 1080, which would ban cross sex hormone...
House lawmakers easily advance cross sex hormone ban for minors
LIVE: Biden, Harris to deliver remarks on 30th anniversary of Family and Medical Leave Act
The FBI searched the home as part of its investigation into potential high-level mishandling of...
Lawyer: No classified documents found in Biden's beach house